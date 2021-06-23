Laos Confirms Nine New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed nine new cases of Covid-19 today, including six cases of community spread in Vientiane Capital.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the spread of the virus throughout the world before detailing conditions in Laos.

Following 1,294 tests over the last 24 hours, nine cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 2,076.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital recorded six cases of community transmission, while Savannakhet recorded one imported case and Champasack recorded two imported cases.

Dr. Sisavath said that the variant of Covid-19 spreading in Laos is still the Alpha variant (UK variant), while neighboring countries have recorded both Alpha and Delta variants.

He urged all residents to voluntarily go to receive vaccinations, however, he said that young people should ensure that the elderly are given priority.