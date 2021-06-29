Heavy Rain And Strong Wind Forecast For Some Parts Of Laos This Week

Strong winds and thunderstorms are forecast in some parts of the country this week with floods and landslides expected in northern Laos.

The Department of Meteorology and Hydrology issued a notice yesterday warning residents of heavy rains and storms in central and northern areas, including Vientiane Capital.

The report says there will also be rain and windy weather in some parts of Laos from 28 to 30 June.

Weather will be hot in central and western provinces, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 37 degrees Celsius, while temperatures in the southern provinces will drop to 35 degrees.

Vientiane Capital will see lows of 25 and highs of up to 36 degrees today and tomorrow and will experience rain, strong winds, and storms.

Meanwhile, authorities have warned people in northern provinces to be cautious of extreme weather, and prepare to move their families and belongings if a flood or landslide occurs.

Villages in Xayaboury District of Xayaboury Province were inundated by serious floods earlier this month after Tropical Storm Koguma battered Northern Laos.

Over 3,000 people in the nine villages of the district were affected by the floods.

Floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Storm Koguma have impacted residences and agricultural land in Vientiane Province, Xayaboury, Xiengkhouang, and Bokeo.