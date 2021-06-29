The Launch of Hang Lung Residences Heralds a New Era in Premium Living on the Mainland

HONG KONG SAR AND SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 June 2021 – Hang Lung Properties today announced the debut of Hang Lung Residences, a premium serviced residences brand in mainland China with projects planned in Wuhan, Wuxi, Kunming and Shenyang. Developed in line with the Company’s vision “to create compelling spaces that enrich lives”, the curation of premium residential products and services builds on Hang Lung’s established reputation for developing luxury commercial complexes in the Mainland market.

Setting a new benchmark for urban living through quality design, prime location and connectivity, and an unparalleled pivot on owner experience, Hang Lung Residences broadens the Company’s customer-centric focus, aligning with the market’s aspirations for premium living experiences.

” The launch of Hang Lung Residences forms part of our long-term vision to drive sustainable growth through maximizing the value of our investment properties on the Mainland, emphasizing both our commitment to and confidence in the market as a catalyst for growth and creation of shareholder value,” said Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties. “As a leading commercial property developer, Hang Lung Residences is not just an extension of the Company’s existing developments, but realizes our vision for developments that are the ‘pulse of the city’. I believe Hang Lung Residences will inject new vitality into the Mainland’s real estate industry with its fully integrated, exciting new lifestyle experiences.”

” The launch of Hang Lung Residences draws on our deep customer insights and intuitive vision for luxury spaces in the urban landscape ,” said Symon Bridle, Director – Hotel and Residence. “From concept and planning to construction and furnishing, Hang Lung Residences will be more than just a vibrant and compelling social space featuring precisely what residents want and love; the premium residences will be a home where they feel a sense of belonging, and will become an integral part of their dynamic lives.”

Hang Lung Residences will be an expression of premium excellence with an exceptionally spacious interior, and architectural design featuring modern façade window walls . The Residences will come with exclusive and customized premium services, and round-the-clock security for residents.

The brand’s inaugural project, Heartland Residences in Wuhan, is set to be unveiled soon, with pre-sales opening in the last quarter of 2021. As the brand gains momentum, pre-sales of the Residences projects in Wuxi, Kunming and Shenyang will be scheduled in 2022 and 2023. The launch of Hang Lung Residences will see the Company’s position as a leading commercial property developer strengthened as the serviced residences brand extends its reach across the national network of Hang Lung developments on the Mainland.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the “66” brand, the company’s Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the “Pulse of the City”. Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.

At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.

For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.

