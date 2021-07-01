Laos Confirms 23 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 23 new cases of Covid-19 across five provinces around the country today.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun led the lead the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, detailing the spread of the virus throughout the world and in Laos.

Following 1,524 tests over the last 24 hours, 23 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw two imported cases of Covid-19, while Vientiane Province saw three cases of community transmission.

Khammouane saw four imported cases, Savannakhet saw seven imported cases, and Champasack saw seven imported cases of Covid-19.

The country has now recorded a total of 2,144 cases of Covid-19, with 1,970 recoveries and three deaths.

There are now 171 active cases of Covid-19 in Laos.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said that Vientiane Capital now has 12 villages designated as red zones, with no new red zones today.

She said that yesterday Laos confirmed its first cases of the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than the Alpha strain present in Laos until this point.