Xesap Area Named National Park to Boost Conservation

A new decree has upgraded the Xesap protected area in Salavanh and Sekong provinces to national park status. This change aims to protect the rich biodiversity of the Annamite mountain range and contribute to global conservation goals.

The park now covers 202,300 hectares, incorporating the 49,000-hectare Pale area, which is known for its relatively untouched habitats. This expansion aligns with the global “30X30” agenda, which seeks to safeguard 30 percent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030.

Located in the biodiversity-rich Annamite mountains, Xesap is home to many rare species, including the elusive Saola, often referred to as the “Asian Unicorn.” The park is also noted for its frequent discoveries of new species, particularly large mammals.

Surrounded by nearly 35 villages, Xesap is now one of Laos’s seven national parks.

The World Wide Fund for Nature in Laos (WWF-Laos) has been a key player in supporting conservation in the area through the Carbon and Biodiversity (CarBi) project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment. The German Development Bank (KfW), has also played a crucial role in these efforts.

Loris Palentini, Country Director of WWF-Laos, commended the Lao government for this significant move and reaffirmed WWF-Laos’ commitment to supporting park management through local partnerships. Vibeke Christensen from KfW also called the announcement a significant milestone for regional conservation.

Molly McUsic, President of the Wyss Foundation, highlighted Xesap as a key example of successful conservation partnerships. Meanwhile, James Deutsch, CEO of Rainforest Trust, commended the Lao government for its dedication to protecting Xesap’s biodiversity.

Looking ahead, WWF-Laos is planning to enhance its collaboration with local and provincial authorities to improve park management and ensure long-term conservation success that benefits both residents and nature.