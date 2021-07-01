LOCA Expands Services to Pakse City

Local ride-sharing startup LOCA recently launched its operations in Pakse City, the third city in Laos to benefit from the service.

LOCA reported that with an increase in domestic demand since the Covid-19 pandemic, it looked to expand its services to cover major cities in Laos.

The startup first expanded its fleet to Luang Prabang, and this week is opening up in Pakse City, Champasack Province.

After a long wait, LOCA has teamed up with local taxi operator Xok Mixai in Pakse City, with services to be available 24 hours just like in Vientiane Capital.

In addition, Loca in Pakse will also have the same insurance coverage of up to LAK 500 million in case of an accident.

Meanwhile, passengers currently using LOCA in Vientiane and collecting points will be able to continue earning points in Pakse as well.

LOCA fares in Pakse will be charged at a slightly lower rate than in Vientiane Capital.