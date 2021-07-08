Shop Till You Drop with iShopChangi’s 8.8 Sales During Their 5-Week Campaign, iShopathon

iShopChangi’s iShopathon is back by popular demand for season two! Running from July 7 to August 10, shoppers can save up to 60% off on over 19,000 products. Enjoy attractive sitewide discounts and promotions, score upsized bundle deals, tax and duty-absorbed bargains on everything from the latest wine and spirits to fashion and beauty products.





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 July 2021 – Taking the Great Singapore Sale up a notch, iShopChangi is kicking off the month of July with a bang with the mega campaign, iShopathon. A treat for all shopaholics, the mid-year sale is now bigger than ever, featuring sitewide and category-wide promotions, livestreams, partner deals and weekly giveaways. This month-long online shopping event is packed with sales and rewards, sure to keep shoppers’ bargain-hunting momentum going from 7 July till 10 August, with major three-day flash sales starting 7 July and 8 August respectively.

Unrivalled Sitewide Discount Codes

Whether you’re on the lookout for the latest electronics or the best-selling wines and spirits, iShopChangi sets the record straight as an ideal shopping haven for the anticipated sale season. Shaking things up with all-day sitewide discounts from July 7 to 9 and August 8 to 10, simply apply the codes 77SPECIALS or 88SPECIALS respectively for 10% off, capped at S$50. From July 10 to August 10, use the ISHOPATHON8 discount code up to 3 times for 8% off, capped at S$30 for each redemption. With no minimum spend required, you’ll want to load up your shopping cart and maximise bargains.

Good news for DBS/POSB cardholders! Unlock your welcome perk from us as a first-time iShopChangi shopper and Changi Rewards member by entering the code ISHOPDBSNEW for S$20 off on your first purchase. Been shopping with us for a while now? Use ISHOPDBS20 and enjoy the same S$20 off a minimum spend of S$200!

Score Over 50% Off on Beauty & Fashion Products

But the massive savings doesn’t end there! Beyond the iShopathon discounts, iShopChangi is also offering special beauty promos, including upsized deals, gifts with purchase and beauty sets. Get your glow on with 15% off with a minimum spend of S$350, discount capped at S$80, by entering ISHOPBEAUTY15 when you checkout.

If branded goods from the likes of MCM, FURLA, and TOMMY HILFIGER are more up your alley, you’ll be racing in style with over 50% off in the fashion category – both men’s and women’s – and free delivery. For huge savings on some of the world’s biggest names in vogue, take 10% off with ISHOPFASH10, discount capped at S$30, with a minimum spend of S$150.

iShopathon LIVE

The ultimate shopping marathon will also feature two livestream sessions on Wines & Spirits. From 9pm to 11pm on July 8 and August 5, alcohol lovers can tune in to popular personalities, including Aiken and Nina from Food King, via @iShopChangi Facebook and Instagram channels. To join the party and grab limited-time promo codes of up to 50% off sitewide, 24-hour flash bundle deals live on-air, and over S$6,000 worth of prizes to be snapped, RSVP to iShopathon LIVE!





iShopChangi Weekly Facebook & Instagram Giveaways

Avid fans and followers of the newly launched @iShopChangi Facebook and Instagram channels can expect weekly giveaways worth over S$2,000 from wines and spirits labels GLENFIDDICH and MAKER’S MARK, beauty brand SKIN INC and KINOHIMITSU, electronics brand LENOVO and more.





Start Off with a Bang & End in High Spirits

Besides getting your hands on the latest electronics with deals up to 50% and an extra 8% off cutting-edge devices and home appliances from MAYER to FOREO during iShopathon, enjoy the same massive discounts on your favourite wine and spirits!

Shop til’ you drop with iShopChangi’s unbeatable discounts and promotions. Become a Changi Rewards member and earn up to 3% rebates in rewards points with every purchase, and offset them during your next shopping spree. Browse the expansive online catalogue and be on the lookout for additional flash deals and unmissable livestreams to shop and save.

About iShopChangi

iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.

