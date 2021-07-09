Imported Cases Arrive in Savannakhet as Laos Records 68 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 68 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,537.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, saying that 1,460 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw seven imported cases, while Vientiane Province recorded one case of community spread.

Khammouane saw one imported case, while Savannakhet saw 40 imported cases, and Champasack recorded 19 imported cases.

The country now has 427 active cases, with 2,107 recoveries.

49 quarantine centers are in operation around the nation, with 4,979 people undergoing quarantine as Lao laborers rush to return home from work in Thailand.

Vientiane Capital has not recorded any new cases of community spread, with only five villages now designated as red zones across four districts.