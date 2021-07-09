Laos to Release 58 Million Fish into Natural Water Sources this Year

Authorities have prepared 58 million fish for release into natural river sources around the country this year.

According to a report by Lao National Radio, the release of fish is aimed at sustaining and replenishing fish populations and maintaining ecological balance amid the National Day for Wildlife and Aquatic Animal Conservation (July 13).

Acting Head of Agriculture and Forestry Department, under Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, Mr. Bounpone Sengthong, says this year’s National Day for Wildlife and Aquatic Animal Conservation will be smaller than previous years as part of a scaled-down event because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Some 50,000 fish were released during an official event held at Pamon Creek in Hinheub District of Vientiane Province,” said Mr. Bounpone.

The increase in fish stocks should help to boost Laos’ fish population while also raising public awareness of the value of aquatic creatures and wildlife, encouraging people to maintain and safeguard these resources.

Last year, around 50 million fish fingerlings were released into rivers and lakes across the country, the majority of which was tilapia and perch, as well as carp and other native species, according to a report in the Vientiane Times.

Laos has over 500 types of native fish and is home to rare and endangered wildlife species found nowhere else on the planet, as well as more than 1,000 fish conservation zones encompassing 60,800 hectares.