Reader’s Digest Reveals Hong Kong’s Most Trusted Brands In 2021 During The Covid-19 Pandemic

The 23rd Annual Survey Reveals The Brands & Personalities We Trust The Most

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 July 2021 – Coming off a year where our trust has never been more tested, with deadly dangers and testing lockdowns, the 23rd annual survey of Hong Kong’s Most Trusted Brands has been revealed exclusively in Reader’s Digest Hong Kong June issue. In many cases, the winners have withstood the challenges of today’s climate to instil even more consumer faith.

Reader’s Digest commissioned an independent market research agency to conduct a stand-alone survey of a representative sample across Asia, to find out consumer views on brands in over 50 categories. More than 8000 individuals were selected across five of the region’s key markets: Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan. As well as brands, Hong Kong’s most trusted personalities were also identified and these results are revealed exclusively in the June issue of Reader’s Digest Hong Kong.

“Perhaps more than any other year previously, trust has been the guiding human emotion we’ve all had to rely on to navigate through our day safely,” notes Editor-in-Chief, Louise Waterson.

“For the brands themselves, trust matters when it comes to weathering a crisis, and ultimately, trust is built on the traditional foundations of quality, consistency, honesty and delivering on your promises.

“In terms of the current situation, with this pandemic, that also means getting proactive and reaching out to your customers like never before. It’s very much about maintaining a relationship with that particular individual.”

TRUST DURING THE COVID-19 CRISIS

In these unprecedented difficult times, brands are expected more than ever to support customers with their concerns and provide reassurance that expectations will be upheld and that their value as a customer is recognised.

Trusted Brands understand that the key to easing consumer anxieties is to open a gate of communication through mutual respect and empathy. The Trusted Brands outlined in our survey are here to listen to customer concerns, sympathise with their situations and provide the necessary support and assistance to their customers because they appreciate these valued relationships.

This is the kind of service and quality that helps a consumer understand that the brand they know and trust is still on their side, and working hard to continue the relationship they worked hard to build.

NOTABLE WINNERS