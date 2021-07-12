Luang Prabang Station Along Laos-China Railway to be Completed Next Month

Luang Prabang Station along the Laos-China railway is scheduled to be completed next month.

The station’s roof has been completed under the “three vertical lines, one diagonal” design, which is the most difficult and distinctive architecture of the Laos-China Railway Construction Project, according to CRI.

Luang Prabang Station, which sits on 7,970 square meters of land, includes two platforms and four tracks, as well as a station hall that can accommodate 1,200 passengers.

The roof’s architecture is a steel structure that was required to be built in stages, with building information modeling (BIM) used to speed up the installation of steel structure plans and create a unique construction plan by Chinese experts.

Despite challenges such as rainy weather and the Covid-19 pandemic, the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) has continued to work assiduously in completing the task.

There are ten passenger stations along the railway, including Vientiane Capital, Phonhong, Vangvieng, Kasy, Luang Prabang, Nga, Xay, Namor, Nateuy, and Boten. There are also 22 loading and unloading stations for freight.

The Laos-China Railway project has been constructed under Chinese management and to Chinese technological standards and is scheduled to open to passengers and cargo in December this year.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.