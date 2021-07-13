More Than 15 Percent of Lao Returnees Infected with Covid-19

Deputy Minister Sanong Thongsana said that more than 15 percent of Lao laborers returning from Thailand have been found to be infected with Covid-19.

The Deputy Minister of Health led the daily briefing by the National Taskforce today, providing information on the situation of the spread of the virus throughout the world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay said that after 1,623 tests over the last 24 hours, the country had recorded 76 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 2,901.

He said that Luang Namtha had recorded two cases of community spread.

Vientiane Capital saw four imported cases, Khammouane saw six imported cases, Savannakhet saw 21 imported cases, and Champasack recorded 43 imported cases.

The country now has 683 active cases while the death toll remains at three.

Deputy Minister Sanong Thongsana said that the spread of Covid-19 in the community was trending downward, however, he said that more than fifteen percent of Lao laborers returning to Laos are infected with Covid-19.

The large number of infections among returnees presents a threat to the nation, according to the deputy minister, if these infections cannot be contained.

Therefore, all members of society must continue to remain vigilant and report illegal entrants, as well as continuing to follow measures for Covid-19 prevention as instructed by the Taskforce.

Meanwhile, the government is now preparing new field hospitals and quarantine centers in order to cope with the growing number of imported cases.