Impossible Marketing Wins “Local Hero” Award for Independent Agency Of The Year 2021

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 July 2021 – Impossible Marketing is delighted to announce that it has been named the winner of the “Local Hero” award for Independent Agency of The Year 2021, which is presented by Marketing-Interactive. The digital marketing agency is recognised for its efforts in producing stellar work for its clients and by pushing the industry forward with creativity and innovations.

“Our company has come a long way since its inception. Back in 2012. we were only a one-man company. Fast forward to today, our organisation has grown to a 40-pax team that operates in Singapore and other regions of Asia,” said Alan Koh, founder and managing owner of Impossible Marketing. “This award is an affirmation of our work and the strides we have made over the years.”

The Agency of The Year Awards, which is back for its 14th year, is designed to recognise and reward the top-performing marketing and advertising agencies in Singapore. Every entry in each category is carefully judged by an independent jury comprised of established senior client-side marketers who are well-respected in the industry.

The Independent Agency of The Year Award, in particular, looks to honour the small and medium-enterprise marketing agencies that are not part of a large conglomerate or expansive agency network. Each submission in this category is graded based on the agency’s business performance, staff development and retention, campaign success, and contribution to the industry, with points allocated to each field. The highest-scoring agency in this shortlist will be crowned the winner of the “Local Hero” Award.

“As a local company without external funding, Impossible Marketing is honoured to triumph in this category ahead of our illustrious peers in the industry,” added Alan. “We are delighted to add another feather to our cap with this win, adding to our Search Marketing Agency of The Year Award in 2020.”

Founded in 2012, Impossible Marketing is often recognised as the Best SEO Agency in Singapore. Since its inception, it has expanded its services to offer other digital marketing solutions such as Google Ads, social media marketing, video marketing, and many more. Additionally, the agency offers its clients complimentary workshops so they can pick up on the fundamentals of digital marketing for free.

For more information on the company’s services, please visit https://www.impossible.sg/.

