Japan to Provide Laos with 600,000 Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine

Japan has announced that it will provide Laos with 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to help the country vaccinate its population.

Mr. Motegi Toshimitsu, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, announced on 13 July that Japan had decided to provide approximately 600,000 dozes of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in Japan to the people of Laos.

The vaccines will be delivered to Laos as soon as necessary logistics coordination by the COVAX facility is completed.

Laos is one of the Asia Pacific countries which receive Japanese vaccine aid.

The Government of Japan has been providing various assistance to Lao PDR to fight against COVID-19 including the provision of medical equipment and PPEs in addition to vaccines. Japan is also trying to improve cold chain logistics in Laos by gifting refrigerators and freezers under the program, “Last One Mile Support.”

Prime Minister Suga announced Japan’s USD one billion commitment to vaccine provision for developing countries at a virtual COVAX AMC summit held in June.

In addition, Prime Minister Suga expressed Japan’s intention to provide, when circumstances allow and at an appropriate time, around 30 million doses of vaccines manufactured in Japan with other countries and regions through the COVAX Facility and other channels.