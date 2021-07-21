Authorities Draft New Legislation on Surrogacy and Abortion in Laos

Laos has authorized surrogacy for married couples who are unable to conceive on their own, as well as legalizing abortion in certain circumstances under new legislation.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Health, surrogacy is now legal in Laos for married couples who are unable to conceive naturally, while abortion will be legalized under certain circumstances.

The notice states that authorities in Laos have drafted the legislation to ensure that surrogacy and abortion are conducted legally, humanely, and are consistent with medical science and ethics.

Surrogacy must be conducted by consenting, married couples, with various conditions surrounding the surrogate.

Surrogates must be married, maternal family members between the ages of 18 and 35.

Obese women, women who have given birth three times, women who have had two or more cesarean sections, unmarried women, women with certain disorders, and women with severe psychological disorders are not eligible.

Induced abortion is now permitted under the new legislation for various reasons, including medical issues on the part of the mother such as cardiovascular problems, neurological disease, cancer, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, and other medical conditions.

Furthermore, induced abortions will also be legal for reasons concerning the health of the child, such as mental health conditions, heart conditions, or exposure to toxins and radioactivity.

Rape victims, minors, those whose contraceptives have failed, who have had more than four children, or who come from poor households will also be eligible for abortion.