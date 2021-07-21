Man arrested for double murder in Vientiane Capital

Police have arrested a man following the murder of his wife and her sister in Vientiane Capital on Monday.

According to a report by Vientiane Security News, a woman and her sister were found dead at their home in Sengsavang Village, Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital on Monday.

The bodies of the 26-year-old woman and her 24-year-old sister were found at the scene with bullet wounds.

According to police, the victim’s 55-year-old mother also suffered injuries.

Police apprehended their main suspect yesterday, identified as 32-year-old Mr. Phoutthasone Saphakdy, from Thongkang Village, Sisattanak District.

Mr. Phouttasone is known to be the ex-husband of the eldest of the victims.

On the day of the incident, the man went to the victims’ house while they were both cooking lunch and shot them multiple times. The victims’ elderly mother who opened the door was also shot and injured.

The victims’ mother stated that the man was angry following the result of a court ruling which did not allow him custody of the couple’s two children.

“This man married my daughter in 2017 and they had two children; a three-year-old boy, and a one-year-old boy. He suffered from drug and gambling addiction, and regularly abused my daughter, leading to their divorce,” she added.

Authorities are continuing the investigation.