Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong “2021 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony”

With grand Lo Pan pioneering spirit, Elite newcomers in the industry are praised for their exceptional performance

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 22 July 2021 – Every year on 13th June of lunar calendar, the partitioners of the Construction Industry celebrate the birthday of the Master Lo Pan and commemorate his contributions to generations of successors. The “2021 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” was hosted by Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong and co-organized by the Hong Kong Construction Industry Federation, Vocational Training Council and Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers, held today (22nd July) at the Lo Pan Temple in Kennedy Town. This year, awards were given to 53 new elites in the industry, in hopes of attracting an increasing amount of newer generations into the industry, and to recognise the achievements and stimulate the potential of all awardees.

To cope with the pandemic, the award ceremony was suspended in the previous year. After a one-year absence, the “2021 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” was successfully held, and delightfully had invited Mr. Wong Wai Lun, JP, Secretary for Development, Hong Kong SARG, as the guest of honour together with officiating guests, Mr. Yu Tak Cheung, JP, Director of Buildings, Mr. Leung Chee Kay, JP, District Officer (Central and Western), Cr Paul Chung, the Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong, representatives of co-organizers, sponsors and members of the organizing committee, attended the ceremony.

“The Government will implement more public works projects in the coming years, together with private development projects, it will drive a robust growth of the construction industry. I congratulate all “Lo Pan” awardees, who strive for excellence at every opportunity. I wish you all the best and looking forward to seeing you all becoming the pillars of the construction industry and contribute to the society.” Mr. Wong Wai Lun, JP, Secretary for Development, said.

Cr Paul Chung, the Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong, expressed that, “Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong is committed to promoting the spirit and wisdom of the Master towards the healthy growth and strong development of the construction industry, attracting more young people to join in. We are beyond delighted to be able to hold the “Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” again, with many organisations participating in nominations. I hope that in the years to come even more industry organizations will participate this invaluable event. Thank you everyone for your support!”

The “2021 Young Lo Pan Award Ceremony” awarded the young talents in various categories. Among them, the “Young Lo Pan Innovation Award” was newly introduced. This award aims to encourage full-time students through participating in the competition to gain a deeper and wider understanding of the construction industry, as well as arouse their interest in exporting the history and culture built by the pioneer, Mater Lo Pan.

Captions:

Mr. Wong Wai Lun, JP, Secretary for Development (Middle), Mr. Yu Tak Cheung, JP, the Director of Buildings (Left 5), Mr. Leung Chee Kay, JP, District Officer (Central and Western) (Right 4), Cr Paul Chung, the Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong (Right 5) and the guests attended the ceremony. Cr Paul Chung, the Chairman of Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong, delivered his speech at the ceremony. Mr. Wong Wai Lun, JP, Secretary for Development, presented Young Lo Pan Innovation Award. Group photo of 2021 Young Lo Pan Award awardees. Guests group photo in front of Lo Pan Temple.

Click here to download high-resolution photos.

About “Young Lo Pan Award”

The “Young Lo Pan Award” organized by the Hong Kong Lo Pan Kwong Yuet Tong.

This event has received strong support from the industry over the years and has proven to be extremely successful. The purpose is to promote outstanding youngsters in the Hong Kong construction industry with good professional ethics, safety and environmental awareness with excellent construction skills, so as to enhance the sense of belonging of industry members. At the same time, we also aim to encourage more young people to take training courses organized by the Construction Industry Council and the Vocational Training Council to lay a solid foundation and pave a successful future for the construction industry and make its development in the future grow increasingly more stable and excellent.

#YoungLoPanAward #HongKongLoPanKwongYuetTong