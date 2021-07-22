Laos Reaches Over 4,000 Total Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 256 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 4,119.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Xayamoungkhoun led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that Laos had conducted 2,256 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 256 new cases of Covid-19.

Of the new imported cases, Vientiane Capital recorded 13 cases, Khammouane saw 14 cases, Salavanh saw 16 cases, while Savannakhet recorded a massive 128 new cases.

Champasack recorded 83 imported cases and two cases of community spread.

The country now has 7,905 people in quarantine across 56 quarantine centers.

2,511 people have recovered from the virus, while the death toll remains at five.