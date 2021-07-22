Luang Namtha Inundated by Floods after Torrential Rain

Villages in Luang Namtha District of Luang Namtha Province have been inundated by floods after days of torrential rain.

According to a report by the Luang Namtha Department of Natural Resources and Environment, floods and landslides in the province were triggered after days of torrential rain, affecting residences and agricultural land in several villages in the district, including Ban Mai, Khone, Louang, Vieng Tai, and Pasack.

Military personnel, led by Lieutenant Colonel Bounkham Chanvivanto, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Luang Namtha Provincial Military Command, were deployed to provide assistance to flood victims.

The Namtha river rose to a height of 8 meters yesterday, with the danger zone set at 7.50 meters.

Meanwhile, rainfall continues throughout the province as authorities warn those residing along the Tha, Thoung, Ma and Mekong riverbanks to prepare to move their families and belongings.