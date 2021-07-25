Sekong Locks Down Village Fearing Almsgiving Spread

Sekong Province has locked down a village in Lamam District after a person infected with Covid-19 attended an almsgiving ceremony as part of Buddist Lent activities yesterday.

Governor of Lamam District, Vongdeuan Chanthaboutxiang, issued a notice marked ‘urgent’ yesterday evening locking down Phone Village where the incident occurred.

The notice states that the village is to be determined as a high-risk village, and instructs village authorities not to allow anyone to enter or exit the village.

Those who attended almsgiving at Phone Temple yesterday have been instructed to provide their personal information to authorities and to self-isolate at their homes for seven days while health officials collect samples and test for Covid-19.

Restaurants, pubs, hairdressers, and other venues have been ordered to close in Phone Village, while other lockdown measures will also apply.