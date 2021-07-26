Phonhong Station Complete Along Laos-China Railway

Phonhong Railway Station was announced complete by constructors of the Laos-China Railway on Friday.

The station is located in Phonhong, some 70 kilometers north of Vientiane Capital. It has a maximum capacity of 300 passengers, with a total area of 1,500 square meters.

Xinhua reports that according to Chinese engineering company, China Railway Construction Group, the station design was a fusion of Chinese and Lao styles.

The station, and the railway itself, have been constructed in accordance with Chinese management and technical standards.

The Laos-China Railway will run some 414 kilometers, including 198km of tunnels, and will traverse 62km of bridges. It will run from the Boten border gate, connecting Northern Laos to China, down to Vientiane Capital, with an operating speed of 160km per hour.

Construction of the railway began in 2016 and is scheduled for completion in December this year.