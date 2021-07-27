Government to Continue Compensating Residents Affected by Laos-China Railway

The Lao government will provide over LAK 465 billion in compensation to those who have been affected by the Laos-China railway project.

According to a report by Lao Economic Daily, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has requested approval for more than LAK 465 billion in compensation to be provided to those affected by the Laos-China railway construction project this year.

Head of the Laos-China Railway Construction Project Protection Committee, Mr. Chantoula Phanalasy, says the government has already paid out approximately 1.488 trillion in compensation to people affected by the project in the provinces and Vientiane Capital.

“More than LAK 800 billion will be sourced from the state budget, while over LAK 679 billion will be from the budget of the Laos-China Railway Company,” said Mr. Chantoula.

The 426 Kilometer Laos-China Railway will link Boten with Vientiane Capital and is now over 90% percent complete.

No announcement has yet been made as to whether or not the trainline will open for use in December this year.