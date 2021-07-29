Arlo Announces All New Unlimited Camera Plans, Simplifying Monitoring and Providing Added Value

Simplified Plans Include Enhancements to AI-Powered Notifications, And Ability to Add Additional Cameras at No Extra Cost

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 July 2021 – Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced its new AI-based subscription service plans with the introduction of Arlo Secure. The premium services boast support for unlimited household cameras with no additional cost per camera. This coupled with advanced AI object detection, smarter, more interactive notifications enable Arlo users to take quick action and maximise their security.

“The unveil of the Arlo Secure represent Arlo’s commitment to customer feedback and delivering complete peace of mind,” says Brad Little, Vice President & Managing Director – APAC. “Our users wanted easy-to-understand subscription options to help them protect their homes without calculating monthly subscription costs per camera, and we listened.”

Arlo Secure plans start at SGD $13.99 a month to support unlimited cameras in the home, with the option to service a singular camera for just SGD $4.49 a month.

Features of the Arlo Secure subscriptions include:

Unlimited Cameras – Users can enjoy Arlo Secure service for all cameras in their home with one all-encompassing plan. Add new Arlo cameras for no additional charge.

2K (Arlo Secure) and 4K (Arlo Secure Plus on compatible 4K cameras) Cloud-based Video Recording – Customers can view 30 days of recordings on the secure Arlo cloud in their camera’s highest video resolution anytime on their phone, Amazon or Google smart display device.

Smart Interactive Notifications – Users can take quicker action by responding to rich notifications or viewing an animated preview of a notification video through the lock screen on their smartphone.

Advanced Object Detection – Visual artificial intelligence allows for better detection and differentiation of people, packages, vehicles and animals.

Smoke and CO Alarm Detection – Get notified when the camera hears a smoke or CO alarm triggered.

Cloud-based Activity Zones – Users can reduce unwanted notifications by highlighting areas on the property where they want motion to be detected.

Call a Friend – Customers can instantly call a friend through the Arlo App from their notification screen with one tap.

24/7 Premium Support – Connect with Arlo’s technical support team whenever needed via phone, chat, or through the support center.

Starting July 22, Arlo hardware purchases will ship with a three-month free trial of Arlo Secure features.[1] For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit http://www.arlo.com/asia.



[1] Beginning July 21, 2021, Arlo Smart subscription plans will no longer be available for purchase. Instead, Arlo Secure plans will be available to Arlo customers.



About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is the award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the way people experience the connected lifestyle. Arlo’s deep expertise in product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience for Arlo users that is easy to setup and interact with every day. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. To date, Arlo has launched several categories of award-winning smart connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, audio and video doorbells, and a floodlight.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to supporting industry standards for data protection designed to keep users’ personal information private and in their control. Arlo does not monetize personal data. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “estimate,” “project,” “outlook,” “forecast” or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo Technologies, Inc.’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding Arlo cameras, Arlo video doorbells, Arlo Secure and future Arlo products. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including the following: future demand for the Company’s products may be lower than anticipated; consumers may choose not to adopt the Company’s new product offerings or adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

#Arlo