Laos Confirms 244 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 244 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 5,919.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 2,379 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours, with 244 positive results.

Of the new cases, Vientiane Capital saw 31 new cases, Savannakhet recorded 118 new cases, Champasack saw 38, Salavanh 46, and Khammouane recorded ten new cases of Covid-19.

One case of community spread was found in Savannakhet Province involving a person who had had contact with infected persons.

Dr. Sisavath said that Laos now has 60 quarantine centers with some 9,463 people in quarantine across the country.

Dr. Bouathep Phoumin spoke next during the announcement about the treatment of patients infected with Covid-19.

She said that there are now thousands of people undergoing treatment for Covid-19 across the country, including more pregnant women and children than ever before.

According to Dr. Bouathep, medical officials are currently reviewing hospitals and medical equipment in every province across the country to prepare for larger numbers of patients, particularly in the southern provinces.

She said that Laos now has a fully trained Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) team that is 3,000 strong and able to respond to severe cases of Covid-19 in any province of Laos.