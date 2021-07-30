Thailand Agrees to Vaccinate Migrant Workers Against Covid-19

Thailand is to allow migrant workers from Laos to register for Covid-19 vaccinations in the Kingdom, with priority given to persons over 60 years old and those with underlying health conditions.

According to a notice issued by the Lao Embassy to Thailand, Thai authorities have agreed to facilitate vaccinations for foreigners, including Lao migrant workers in Thailand.

The notice states that vaccines will be first be administered to priority groups, including people over 60 years of age and people with underlying health conditions.

Foreigners over 75 years may attend walk-in vaccination centers at Bangkok’s Bang Sue District, bringing their passports or identity cards from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Persons aged 60 to 74 years old who reside in Bangkok or nearby can register online at https://form.gle/ULAqVXBeiDoX3v509.

People with chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, chronic renal diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, malignancies, diabetes, obesity, and pregnant women can register at certain hospitals.

Meanwhile, and foreigners under 60 years of age, including migrant workers, must wait until further notice before they will be eligible to receive a vaccination.

The news comes after Thailand announced it would join COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines.

The US has said it will donate 1.5 million doses to Thailand, while the UK is to donate 415,000 doses, according to Bangkok Post.

It is hoped that the change in policy toward vaccinating foreigners could see fewer migrant workers opting to return to Laos, easing the burden on hospitals and quarantine facilities in Laos and potentially moving the timeline forward for reopening.