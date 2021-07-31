Laos Reaches Over 6,000 Cases of Covid-19 as Imported Cases Surge

Laos has confirmed 380 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,299.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, revealing that 2,584 tests had been conducted over the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 376 were imported cases, while four cases were community spread.

Vientiane Capital saw ten imported cases, Khammouane saw nine cases, Savannakhet recorded 116 cases, Champasack saw 83 cases, Salavanh saw 154 cases, Luang Namtha saw three cases, while Vientiane Province saw one new case, Xayaboury one case, and Bolikhamxay three cases.

The number of new Covid cases today is a new record for Laos, with the majority of cases recorded among Lao migrant workers returning from Thailand.

The country has 2,804 active cases and has confirmed seven deaths as a result of Covid-19.

There are now 60 quarantine centers operating in Laos, with 44 hotels authorized to accept quarantined travelers, and a total of 9,599 people in quarantine across the country.

Dr. Sisavath said that current regulations for quarantine centers see occupants tested upon entry and then again after 12 days in quarantine.

After completing quarantine, occupants are expected to continue self-isolating at home.

“This doesn’t mean that they can complete quarantine and go out to party,” said Dr. Sisavath. “Please don’t do that! Quarantiners must continue to self-isolate at their homes.”

He said that while in yesterday’s briefing he had mentioned that 50 government officials had been infected with Covid-19, this number is the total number of infections among officials since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number includes health officials, doctors, nurses, quarantine center employees, and border officials, and most of these have since recovered.