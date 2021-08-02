Beerlao Raises Prices Amid Increasing Production Costs

Lao Brewery Company has issued a notice stating that amid rising operating costs, it has regretfully been forced to raise the prices of its products.

In a heartfelt notice to consumers, the company expressed regretfully that it had been struggling as a result of the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company stressed that it has tried its hardest to minimize the effect upon wholesalers, retailers, and consumers, however, it has been unable to continue without raising prices.

The “longneck” 640 ml Beerlao bottle will see a price increase of three percent, which the company says is still lower than the current rate of inflation.

The government of Laos has shut bars, pubs, and clubs for the duration of the lockdown period, which reached 100 days last week.

The sale and service of alcohol at restaurants in Laos have also been prohibited under lockdown and Covid-19 prevention measures.