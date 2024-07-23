National University of Laos to Admit 5,920 New Students

The National University of Laos (NUOL) has announced that it will accept 5,920 new students for the 2024-25 academic year, with over 4,000 applicants already registered for entrance exams.

This year’s intake represents a substantial decrease compared to the previous years, according to acting NUOL President Dexanoulath Sendouangdeth.

During the 2023-24 academic year, 6,688 students secured places at NUOL out of 7,441 who took the exams. In comparison, the previous year saw over 11,000 students registering for the exams, with 6,990 being admitted. Meanwhile, in the 2020-2021 academic year, more than 9,000 students gained admission out of 16,700 who registered.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports is concerned about this decline, attributing it to limited job opportunities in Laos as a key factor. The ministry stated that many potential students are hesitant to invest in a university education due to uncertain job prospects. Meanwhile, financial and economic difficulties in rural areas are contributing to the decrease, as high tuition fees discourage potential applicants.

Acknowledging the declining trend among Lao people in pursuing higher education, Dexanoulath encouraged recent high school graduates to register for the entrance exam and continue their education. Registration will remain open until 7 August, with exams scheduled to take place on 10 August at the Dongdok campus.

NUOL, the largest university in Laos, consists of 13 faculties, including engineering, mathematics and physics teaching, agriculture, environmental studies, and Lao language education, among others. The university provides diverse academic programs, including undergraduate, master’s, and diploma courses, as well as six PhD programs.