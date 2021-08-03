Headline Asia Announces the Close of Fund 4 at Over $100 Million

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach – 3 August 2021 – On July 31, 2021, early-stage venture capital firm Headline Asia (formerly known as Infinity Ventures) has announced they will close their fourth fund at over $100 Million. In May 2021, Infinity Ventures and e.ventures rebranded as a single firm, Headline, to invest together globally in innovative internet technology companies.

A number of previous institutional investors returned for Fund 4, including the National Development Fund of Taiwan, Abico Group, and Otto Group of Germany.

“Our new rebrand as Headline cemented our decade-long partnership with our global fund teams in the US, Europe, and Latin America for a combined AUM of over USD $2 Billion,” says Headline Asia Founder and Partner, Akio Tanaka, “We hope to deliver a unique global perspective to local investments in Asia, and look forward to growing with the next generation of great entrepreneurs.”

Headline Asia invests globally across the internet technology sector at Seed and Series A stages with a focus on e-commerce, logistics, and FinTech, including unicorns they supported from the Seed Stage, such as freee k.k., Yeahka, and WealthNavi. The fund backs entrepreneurs who are addressing consumer pain points, disrupting the market, and shifting the paradigm in the internet technology sector.

“With the new fund, we are joined by experienced, world class partners and advisors who led the first investment in Alibaba, have managed a FinTech fund for Japan‘s largest corporate bank, or been behind most of the major tech IPOs in Japan,” says Headline Asia Partner Joseph Huang. “With the expanded team capacity and our proprietary deal sourcing software, we are finding great investment opportunities at a breakneck speed.”

Headline Asia Partners include Akihiko Okamoto, former Chief Investment Officer of MUFG Innovation Partners and Hong Lu, founding chairman at SoftBank China Venture Capital. Koichi Maruo joined this year as advisor; Kochi‘s past experience includes acting as the former Senior Executive Managing Director in Charge of Corporate Banking and Corporate Planning at Daiwa Securities.

About Headline

Headline is an international venture capital firm with offices in Beijing, Berlin, Paris, São Paolo, San Francisco, Taipei, and Tokyo with a combined AUM of over USD $2 Billion. Headline Asia is focused on early stage internet companies, with investments in more than 100 startups and nine IPOs. Since its founding, Headline Asia has grown alongside its portfolio companies to build category-leading innovators and unicorns including Groupon, Farfetch, freee k.k., Yeahka, WealthNavi, and 17LIVE.

