OctaFX partners with Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam (PERTIWI) to distribute charity dinners during Eid al-Adha

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 3 Aug 2021 – On 20 July, OctaFX supported charitable organisation Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam (PERTIWI) in the distribution of meals to people in need during the Eid al-Adha season.

On 20 July, OctaFX joined efforts with charitable organisation Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam (PERTIWI) to organise food distribution for those in need. This special dinner for 400 beneficiaries took place in Kuala Lumpur in commemoration of Eid al-Adha. Overall, 1,145 meals were distributed to the poor and homeless in shelters and dedicated centres. OctaFX sponsored 350 portions of biryani and 1,600 sticks of satay.

The people in need could enjoy special dishes usually cooked for and served to family members and guests. PERTIWI President Munirah Hamid noted how this dinner became a quiet yet fulfilling celebration where everyone could enjoy two or more tasty dishes:

‘There is no simple solution to end poverty. It is multi-faceted. Each person, each family, each community, has complex issues and challenges. The Pandemic has made it worse. We may merely be putting a band-aid over a deep wound, but if it helps to make each person feel better for the day, I think we should do it. Let us come together to put a smile on someone’s face so that it becomes a bearable and better day.’

Since its foundation in 1967, PERTIWI has been providing various forms of aid such as lobbying for women’s rights, educating and empowering women, providing medical aid to remote villages, and educating foster children. In 2010, PERTIWI launched its mobile soup kitchen to provide free meals to the poor and homeless people. The Eid al-Adha dinner was part of this initiative.

Following the tradition of Eid al-Adha to give meat to people in need, OctaFX was happy to contribute to this special occasion.

About OctaFX