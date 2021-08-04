Japan Provides Emergency Aid to Help Laos Tackle Covid-19

The Government of Japan decided at its cabinet meeting on 3 August to provide

emergency grant aid worth approximately USD 710,000 to Laos.

The assistance will be used for the purchase of 100 oxygen concentrators, 100 suction pumps, and 100 patient monitors in response to the current surge of Covid-19 infections in Laos.

This special assistance is expected to help the Government of Laos take care of the

rapidly increasing number of patients by providing urgently needed medical equipment.

Earlier in July, the Japanese government also publicly announced its plan to deliver

approximately 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines produced in Japan to Laos.

THe vaccines are now on the way to Laos and are expected to arrive in Vientiane in the coming days.

Japan has pledged to continue its efforts in assisting strategic partners such as Laos to overcome this difficult situation together.