Laos Reaches Over 7,000 Total Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 290 new cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 7,305.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 2,696 tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours.

Seven community cases were confirmed, including one case in Vientiane Capital involving a quarantine center employee, three cases in Xayaboury, two cases in Savannakhet, and one case in Champasack.

Meanwhile, 283 imported cases of Covid-19 were confirmed across the country, with 37 in Vientiane Capital, six in Khammouane, 63 in Savannakhet, 131 in Champasack, and 17 in Salavanh.

There are now 10,639 people in quarantine at 69 quarantine centers and 44 hotels across the country.