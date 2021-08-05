Restaurants and Bars Face Heavy Fines for Violating Lockdown Orders

A popular restaurant and a bar in Vientiane Capital have been fined after failing to comply with the lockdown order issued by the mayor.

According to a report by Vientiane Public Security, a police patrol in the capital on Sunday night found the two locations open after 10 pm.

Deputy Head of Vientiane Capital Public Security Office, Lieutenant Colonel Oudone Chanthavong, says CCC Bar & Club in Haysok Village of Chanthabouly and Dong Hoy Restaurant in Xaythany District were found to be operating their businesses after hours as well as serving alcohol, against the lockdown order issued by the Mayor of Vientiane Capital.

“The restaurant and the bar disobeyed the lockdown orders which clearly state that restaurants must close by 10 pm and bars may not open at all. Service of alcohol is also strictly prohibited,” said Lieutenant Colonel Oudone.

The business owners could face fines of up to LAK 10 million for violating the lockdown order.

“If the businesses continue to flout Covid-19 prevention measures they will face legal action in accordance with the laws of the Lao PDR,” Lieutenant Colonel Oudone added.

The national lockdown order, Prime Ministerial Order 15/PM, has been extended until midnight, 18 August.

Under the extended lockdown measures, pubs and bars, karaoke bars, entertainment venues, cinemas, snooker halls, spas, and internet cafes are to remain closed across the country including Vientiane Capital.

Restaurants, cafes, tourist sites, and food gardens may continue to provide dine-in services in provinces without community spread, however, tables must be organized at least one meter apart, while service of alcohol is prohibited. Restaurants must strictly comply with all Covid-19 prevention measures.