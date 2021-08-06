Laos Increases State Quarantine Requirement to 28 Days

Laos has increased the quarantine period for those entering state quarantine centers from 14 days to 28 days following cases of community spread by those leaving quarantine.

Laos has confirmed 267 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 7,778.

Dr. Sisavath Southanilaxay led the briefing by the National Taskforce, saying that 2,200 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Ten new community cases were found across the country, with one in Savannakhet, eight in Bokeo (Ton Pheung), and one in Champasack.

Laos saw 257 new imported cases, with 35 in Vientiane Capital, one in Vientiane Province, two cases in Xayaboury, one in Luang Prabang, one in Bolikhamxay, 15 in Khammouane, 73 in Savannakhet, 52 in Salavanh, and 77 in Champasack.

Dr. Sisavath said that quarantine centers in some provinces are to be expanded in order to better accommodate the large volumes of returning migrant workers.

He said that all returnees who test positive for Covid-19 are immediately isolated and sent to hospitals or medical centers for treatment.

The country now has 79 quarantine centers and 44 quarantine hotels with some 13,398 people under quarantine.

Dr. Sisavath said that those returning to Laos and entering state quarantine centers will now be required to quarantine for 14 days at the state level and enter a further 14 days quarantine at a district level quarantine center.

The total quarantine period will therefore be 28 days for those in quarantine centers.

He did not say if the quarantine period for those at quarantine hotels would change.