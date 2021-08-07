Laos Reaches More than 8,000 Cases of Covid-19 with One New Death

Laos has confirmed 354 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 8,132, with one new death.

Dr. Phonepaseuth Saymongkhoun led the briefing by the National Taskforce, saying that 3,884 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

She said that one new death had been recorded in Champasack Province

Twenty-four new community cases were found across the country, with 13 in Bokeo, three in Vientiane Province, five in Xayaboury, and four in Champasack.

Laos saw 324 new imported cases, with 153 in Savannakhet, 70 in Champasack, 54 in Khammouane, 49 in Vientiane Capital, two in Vientiane Province, one in Xayaboury, and one in Bolikhamxay.

According to Dr. Sommana Rattana, Some 3,260 people entered the country yesterday, while 3,946 people are now undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospital.

Of those in hospital, five are foreign citizens, including one Chinese national, one Malaysian national, and one Pakistan national.

There are 70 state quarantine centers and 43 quarantine hotels across the country, with 14,114 people in quarantine.

Dr. Phonepaseuth said the number of infections among returning migrant workers remains very high across many provinces in Laos, with over 1,000 cases in the first week of this month alone.