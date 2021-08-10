Kaysone Phomvihane City Goes Into Lockdown

The Mayor of Kaysone Phomvihane City, capital of Savannakhet Province, has issued a lockdown order from 9 to 23 August.

The province recorded six cases of community spread of Covid-19 yesterday across various parts of the city, prompting the provincial taskforce to consider the lockdown.

Mayor Prasongsinh Chaleunsouk signed off on the lockdown order yesterday, commencing at midnight 9 August.

Nonsavath Village and the SOS School in the city have been designated as red zones, with the surrounding areas and villages designated as yellow zones.

All other villages are designated as green zones.

Savannakhet Province has seen over 3,000 cases of Covid-19 as migrant laborers stream back into the country from Thailand.

Two of the country’s eight recorded deaths resulting from Covid-19 have also occurred in the province.

A 23-year-old woman from Outhoumphone District and a 49-year-old man from Songkhon District died in hospitals in Savannakhet this July.