The best duo: Towngas becomes MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 Official Energy Partner

Five Michelin Star Chefs feature in videos to educate audiences about signature dishes on Towngas Cooking YouTube channel
The chef of One-Michelin-starred Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant will launch classes to teach abalone delicacies, allowing audiences to reproduce the top-class dishes at home
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 August 2021 – As Hong Kong’s leading flame cooking platform, the Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) not only offers supporting services of flame cooking, but also rolls out new yet diversified cooking classes to allow the public to fully enjoy it. This year, Towngas becomes the official energy partner of the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021, while also rolling out a dedicated MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 exclusively for Towngas. Moreover, Towngas has invited five Michelin Star Chefs, who are also commercial customers of Towngas, to star in a video series to educate the public about signature dishes on its Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel.
Apart from this, Towngas has even invited the chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant to visit the Towngas Cooking Centre at Causeway Bay in September, who will be teaching the skills of flame cooking!
Three-Michelin-starred chef relies on flame cooking to produce crunchy, juicy roasted chicken; Two-Michelin-starred Chinese cuisine chef uses flame cooking to stir fry
Last year, Towngas proudly rolled out YouTube Channel Towngas Cooking. The company invited a team of chefs to demonstrate their cooking skills, enabling audiences to follow the recipes at home. Meanwhile, this year, Towngas continues its effort to invite several chefs from restaurants selected by the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021.
The line-up includes Adriano Cattaneo from three-Michelin-starred restaurant L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon; Paul Lau Ping-lui from two-Michelin-starred restaurant Tin Lung Heen; as well as representatives from three one-Michelin-starred restaurants such as Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, Chef Sze , chef of yè shanghai; and Nicolas Boutin, executive chef of ÉPURE.
All of them will talk about their experiences in cooking and stories of their careers, as well as showcase their skills in front of the camera to allow audiences to reproduce their recipes at home. The videos can be exclusively viewed on Towngas Cooking until September. Please subscribe and follow Towngas Cooking to receive notifications before watching the videos.
Moreover, Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, will launch a cooking course at the Towngas Cooking Centre at Causeway Bay in September, teaching participants to cook abalone delicacies. The class is now open for registration. If you want to learn from a master chef, you cannot miss the chance!
Daniel Fung, Head of Strategy & Innovation and Commercial – HK Utilities at Towngas said, “We all know that flame cooking is essential to Chinese cuisine that requires ‘wok hei’. However, no matter what types of cuisine they are, flame cooking plays an important part.”
He added, “Actually, many renowned restaurants that offer different types of cuisine chosen by the MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong Macau 2021 are business clients of Towngas, with the Star Chefs agreeing that flame cooking is an indispensable part of curating delicacies. Their endorsement is a recognition and excitement to us at Towngas, pushing us to take a step forward to reach new heights after becoming MICHELIN’s official energy partner this year in Hong Kong and Macau, and we all share the same vision of innovation and sustainability.”
For those who want to be taught by Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant, do not miss the chance to grab a place at his onsite practical class at Towngas Cooking Centre, and receive two $100 cash vouchers at Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Tsim Sha Tsui).
Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant – Abalone dishes
Tutor: Ming Leung, Executive Chef from Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Cantonese)
Date: 25 Sept 2021 (Sat)
Time: 2pm – 5pm
Fee: $950
Dishes: Fried abalone slices with XO sauce (Practical); Simmered chicken with abalone (Demonstration)
*Each participant will receive two $100 cash vouchers at Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant (Tsim Sha Tsui)
Enrolment: https://www.towngasfun.com/tcccpsp0283-01-20210925.html
Towngas Cooking YouTube Channel – MICHELIN Chef Series
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLKFxHAwiPApaPb2Xi77moPufZ4REpl6Q9
About Towngas Cooking Centre
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited officially established the Towngas Cooking Centre in May 1977. For over 40 years, we have promoted the joy of flame cooking to inter-generational customers. Towngas Cooking Centre at Lee Theatre is equipped with cooking tables with adjustable heights for young kids so members at all ages can enjoy flame cooking. We have a vast array of culinary courses tailored to various needs, such as the Excellent Wife Certificate programme for beginners, and the Crash Course for Students Abroad to prepare youngsters who are going to study overseas.
As a pioneer in culinary education, we understand the demand for professional culinary training in the market. Leading the trend in cookery, we have partnered with Disciples Escoffier to bring Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Culinary Arts and the Disciples Escoffier Diploma in Pastry to Hong Kong. Graduates will be awarded the “Level 5 National Diploma in French Cuisine or Pastry”, which is accredited by the French Ministry of Education. With this Grand Diploma, students are granted the qualification to pursue their career as professional cooks or open restaurants in France. This partnership with Disciples Escoffier takes the culinary education experience to a whole new level.
In response to the varied cooking needs during the pandemic, Towngas Cooking Centre has adopted different creative teaching modes, including in-person classes, online courses, and premium online programmes whose participants will receive curated ingredients by courier. Participants will watch live tutorial classes while having hands-on practice at home, and have their questions addressed simultaneously. All these innovations allow our customers enjoy cooking at home!
