Laos and Russia Commence Joint Military Exercises Under Laros-2021 Program

Laos and Russian troops commenced joint drills in the Primorsky Region of the Russian Far East yesterday under the Laros-2021 program.

According to the Russian Eastern Military District press office, the Laros-2021 joint Russian-Laotian exercises kicked off in the Primorsky region, with drills including tank firings and tactical episodes.

Live-fire exercises will last through to 19 August, while a cultural and recreational program, including sports competitions, is scheduled for personnel of the two countries.

“The drills involve up to 500 personnel of the two countries and around 100 items of military hardware, including Su-25 ground attack aircraft and Ka-52 assault helicopters of the Eastern Military District,” the statement says.

The first Russian-Laotian joint military exercises, dubbed Laros 2019, were held at the Ban Peng training school of Laos, with the participation of 500 military personnel.