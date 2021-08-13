Laos Confirms 305 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 305 new cases of Covid-19 across the country, bringing the total number of cases to 9,668.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the announcement by the National Taskforce today, saying that 2,918 tests had been conducted over the past 24 hours.

Laos recorded twenty community cases, including seven in Vientiane Capital, six in Bokeo, five in Champsack, and one each in Savannakhet and Sekong provinces.

Of the 285 imported cases, Vientiane Capital saw 129, Savannakhet saw 66, Champasack saw 56, Khammouane saw 19, Salavanh saw 13, Bokeo saw one case, and Bolikhamxay saw one case.

The country now has 4,108 active cases and has recorded nine deaths as a result of Covid-19.

There are now 99 state quarantine centers in use across the country, as well as 45 authorized quarantine hotels.