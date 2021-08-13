LOCA Listed on Forbes Asia 100 to Watch

Forbes Asia Magazine announced the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list on Tuesday which included LOCALAOS, the first Lao startup to be listed on Forbes Asia 100 to Watch. LOCA is a notable startup from Laos lead by the CEO, Mr. Souliyo Vongdala. The final 100 in the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list were selected from a pool of over 900 submissions. The full list and related stories can be found at www.forbes.com/100towatch and in the August issue of Forbes Asia magazine.

This inaugural list spotlights notable small companies and startups on the rise across the Asia-Pacific region. Companies featured on the list are making remarkable progress and impact in spite of the challenging climate brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

LOCA was founded in 2018. The first and leading ride-hailing service in Laos. LOCA has recently added new services to its platform such as out-of-home advertising, trucking services and on-demand groceries. LOCA says that pre-pandemic, most of its customers were tourists, but widening local use has helped the business grow 30% monthly.

LOCA is known for making taxi prices transparent, reliable service, and safe 24/7. LOCA has special insurance protection up to 500,000,000 LAK per trip. LOCA recently expanded its service to Pakse, made it the 3rd city available following Vientiane capital and Luang Prabang.