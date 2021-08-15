Laos Reaches More Than 10,000 Total Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 198 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 10,092.

Dr. Latsamy Vongkhamsao led the announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that 2,318 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Twelve new community cases were confirmed across the country, with Vientiane Capital seeing one case, while Savannakhet recorded 11 cases.

The community case in Vientiane Capital was recorded in Hongkae Village, Saysettha District, and involved exposure to a previously recorded infected person.

Meanwhile, Laos recorded 186 imported cases, with 52 in Khammouane, 50 in Savannakhet, 47 in Champsack, 26 in Vientiane Capital, and 11 in Salavanh.

The country now has 4,210 active cases and has recorded nine deaths as a result of Covid-19.

Dr. Latsamy said that 1,700,139 first dose vaccines have been administered, covering 23.17 percent of the population.

Second dose vaccinations have now reached 1,479,898 doses, reaching 20.17 percent of the target population.