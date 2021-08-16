Osler Health International launches health app, myOslerHealth, for improved data accessibility

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 16 August 2021 – Finding a trusted healthcare provider is a priority, especially when you’re not in your home country and are in the midst of a pandemic. As a global-minded primary care GP looking after the families’ health, Osler Health International boasts a team of doctors with international expertise, well-poised to offer trusted medical care to the diaspora based in Singapore. Opened only last year, the clinic has gone from strength to strength with a first clinic at Raffles Hotel Arcade and a second clinic at Star Vista, (Buona Vista).

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, individuals across the globe are now shifting their attention to the accessibility and availability of quality healthcare. Recognising this, Osler Health launched a health app in March 2021, enabling patients to access their medical records including vaccinations, test results, billing, and COVID-19 status on one platform. “When we founded Osler Health, we wanted to develop a new kind of healthcare – one that was more compassionate and enables patients to be fully cognizant of their own health journey,” notes Dr Foong Tsin Uin, Co-Founder and practicing GP. Called myOslerHealth, the app puts power back into the hands of the patients, giving them a bird’s eye view of their personal medical data, giving holistic medicine a new meaning.

The app demonstrates several key features. Patients and their doctors can track height and weight, blood pressure and pulse changes, display medication and vaccination records that are downloadable, and relevant blood test results. Not only does this give the patient full visibility of their own health records, it allows for a seamless cooperation among other healthcare specialists and allied health professionals they may be visiting, such as dieticians and nutritionists. Keeping in line with current developments, the app also displays records of the patient’s COVID-19 vaccinations, swab tests, Pre-Departure Test certificates and overseas COVID-19 vaccinations. Having built a reputation for efficiency with COVID-19 Pre-Departure tests, Osler Health is the go-to clinic for accurate information and timely guidance on travel processes. Patients will receive the notarized PCR test results in hardcopy and in the myOslerApp for easy access. The latest COVID-19 service offered is the ability to verify overseas COVID-19 vaccination records alongside any COVID-19 swabs required. These results will also be available on the app, now available to all patients registered with Osler Health International on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

About Osler Health International

Osler Health International is an ethically-run practice delivering bespoke medical care for the whole family, leveraging on the collective experience of their internationally-trained pool of doctors, focusing on the international/ expatriate market in Singapore.

