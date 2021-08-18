Entrust partners with MK Group to issue 50 million cards for Vietnam’s Chip-Based National ID Card project

The project is the combination of Entrust’s advanced card issuance solutions and MK Group’s deep local footprint to enhance security and safety of the Vietnam’s national identity cards

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 18 August 2021 – Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection, has just announced that the company has facilitated the roll-out of Vietnam’s citizen identity (ID) card project through a strategic partnership with MK Group Joint Stock Company (MK Group). Entrust and MK Group will be delivering advanced technology solutions and on-the-ground support together for Vietnam to be able to issue 50 million chip-based ID cards to eligible citizens starting in February 2021.

Entrust issuance systems and software solutions, along with Vietnam-based MK Group – who will be managing on-the-ground operations and overseeing the local card issuance, will enable the high-speed, high-volume personalization of the first 50-million national ID cards. The new chip-embedded National ID cards will replace and consolidate the three most recent versions of National ID cards – nine-digit, 12-digit, and barcode-based, introduced in 1999, 2012, and 2016 respectively – with new chip-based cards, introducing a more secure, standardized way to authenticate citizen identities.

“We are pleased to be selected as the technology partner for this nationwide project to transform Vietnam’s citizen ID system into one that is more standardized, secure, and digitally advanced,” said Angus McDougall, Regional Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, Entrust. “We view this partnership with MK Group as a strong step towards the future of trusted identities in Vietnam.”

“MK Group is proud to introduce and implement leading technology for multi-application smart cards, with ID and biometric authentication application in accordance to ICAO standards. The partnership with Entrust signifies our shared vision of accelerating the rise of secure data protection and advanced identity authentication in Vietnam, where our offerings continue to play an instrumental role in the nation’s digitalization programme,” said Mr. Khang Nguyen, Chairman of MK Group. “MK Group is well placed to respond to the growing focus on government-grade security and assurance demonstrated in this card issuance project, through the delivery of robust and scalable solutions.”

MK Smart, a subsidiary of MK Group, developed the operating system of the chip on smartcards and its applications, in compliance with ICAO standards and local security requirements. The chip-based ID Card, which is bundled with ICAO-compliance e-ID data, biometric and digital signing capabilities, will be used to log into many different government and private portals, where thousands of services are provided to citizens. Citizens can also use the card for authentication with government bodies and banks.

Entrust has been delivering high-volume issuance systems and high-quality consumable supplies and professional services to fulfill the first batch of 50 million smart cards.

