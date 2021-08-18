Grab a Taste of Thailand at 7-Eleven with an all-new line-up of tempting Thai dishes to go

A wide selection of new Thai-inspired dishes are coming your way from 18 August!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 August 2021 – It’s no secret that Singaporeans love Thailand. For the travel-starved – get ready to take your tastebuds to the Land of Smiles, the next exciting destination on 7-Eleven‘s gastronomic journey around Asia!

Say Sawasdee to the tastes of Thailand anytime, anywhere

Satisfy Thai food cravings with 7-Eleven’s new menu of iconic Thai-inspired dishes, including the following five classics:

7-SELECT Thai Boat Noodles (U.P $4.50) This authentic Thai signature street food features beef balls, beansprouts, morning glory, and thin rice noodles in a meaty savoury broth garnished with fragrant fried garlic and spicy chilli flakes. A perfect blend of aromatic flavours, this is comfort food that tastes as good as it looks.

7-SELECT Thai Red Curry Chicken with Rice (U.P $4.50) This dish is fragrant, creamy, sweet and spicy, packed with flavours of dried chilli, garlic, lemongrass, shallots, ginger and coconut milk with a generous serving of long beans, brinjal and chicken. Spicy, creamy and oh so scrumptious!

7-SELECT Phad Thai (U.P $4.00) This crowd-pleasing Thai dish boasts a new and improved recipe. The rice noodles are now more al dente, coated with a distinctly sweet and sour sauce containing tamarind and Thai fish sauce that is now even more flavourful. Talk about the perfect balance of taste and texture!

7-SELECT Thai Glass Noodle Salad (U.P $2.90) A refreshing and spicy salad made with shallots, lemon, and garlic on a bed of vermicelli and minced chicken, the aromas and textures complement each other perfectly, making it the ideal appetiser before you dig into the mains!

7-SELECT Tom Yum Soup (U.P $3.00) No Thai meal is complete without a bowl of hot Tom Yum Soup, arguably the most famous dish in Thai cuisine. This flavoursome soup features juicy prawns, fish and mushrooms whilst the broth is seasoned with fresh lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, coriander, galangal, fish sauce, and chilli.

Other Thai-inspired delights such as 7-SELECT Thai Basil Chicken with Rice, Fresh Coconut, First Brew Lemongrass Drink and Alfredo Tom Yum Goong Pizza Slice are also available at 7-Eleven. From 18 Aug – 14 Sep 2021, enjoy $0.50 off 7-SELECT Thai Glass Noodle Salad or Tom Yum Soup when you buy some of the 7-SELECT Thai items!

Cool down with our new and refreshing limited-edition Mr Softee flavour and Thai Milk Teas

Beat the heat with a cup of Mr Softee Coconut (U.P $1.50). inspired by the must-try coconut ice cream at Chatuchak Market, the brand new soft serve variety concocted as a cherry on top of all the Thai food to be devoured.

7-Eleven also introduces a new range of thirst-quenching 7CAFÉ Thai Milk Teas (Hot $2.40, Iced $3). each cup, comprising an authentic blend of Assam tea direct from India, is brewed to smooth perfection! Looking for a stronger caffeine kick? Try the 7CAFÉ Iced Thai Coffee Milk Tea (U.P $3.50) – a tasty and energising start to the day!

For more details on launch dates and the promotion, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date 7-SELECT Thai Boat Noodles $4.50 Save $0.50 on Thai Glass Noodle Salad or Tom Yum Soup when you purchase 7-SELECT Thai Boat Noodles, Thai Red Curry Chicken with Rice, Phad Thai or Thai Basil Chicken with Rice 18 Aug – 14 Sep 2021 18 Aug 2021 7-SELECT Thai Red Curry Chicken with Rice $4.50 7-SELECT Thai Glass Noodle Salad $2.90 7-SELECT Tom Yum Soup $3.00 24 Aug 2021 7-SELECT Phad Thai $4.00 7-SELECT Thai Basil Chicken with Rice $3.90 7CAFÉ Thai Milk Tea (Hot/Iced/Coffee Milk Tea) $2.40 (Hot) $3.00 (Iced) $3.50 (Iced Thai Coffee Milk Tea – – 18 Aug 2021 Mr Softee Coconut $1.50 – – 24 Aug 2021

About 7-Eleven

Established in Singapore in 1983, 7-Eleven has since expanded to more than 400 stores island-wide to become the leading 24-hour convenience chain store. We take pride in serving the Singapore community 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. 7-Eleven emphasises convenience and value by offering a wide array of quality products, food and services to satisfy the needs of its customers. Think 7-Eleven and what comes to mind are the refreshing Slurpee, 7Café as well as a wide range of quality ready meals and sandwiches under 7-SELECT. 7-Eleven is also a 24/7 one-stop destination for customers who need to access bill payment services in their own time. Our services cover payment of utilities, courier services, and even cash withdrawal.

For more information, visit www.7-eleven.com.sg





More promotions and updates can always be found on the 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook page so stay tuned!





#7Eleven