Laos Confirms 152 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 152 cases of Covid-19 today, bringing the total number of cases to 12,621.

Dr. Phetsouvanh Lattanaxay led the daily announcement by the Covid-19 Taskforce today, saying that 2,427 tests had been recorded over the last 24 hours, with 152 new cases confirmed.

Some 65 community cases were recorded, with 43 in Savannakhet, 18 in Bokeo, three in Vientiane Capital, and one in Luang Namtha.

In Savannakhet, 34 infections were confirmed among prisoners, with one civil servant testing positive, and three cases of infection caused by close contact with previously announced cases. The remainder of the cases of community spread are still under investigation.

In Luang Namtha, the case of community spread concerned a Chinese national who had arrived in Vientiane from Phnom Phenh, Cambodia, by charter flight, and then taken a transportation by road to Boten, Luang Namtha.

Meanwhile, 87 imported cases were recorded, with 21 in Savannakhet, 22 in Champasack, 15 in Vientiane Capital, two in Salavanh, one in Bolikhamxay, 25 in Khammouane, and one in Xayaboury.

The country now has 4,305 active cases of Covid-19, with 11 deaths confirmed, and 12,621 total cases.