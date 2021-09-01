Laos Confirms 274 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 274 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 15,283.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh led the daily announcement by the Covid Taskforce today, saying that the country had conducted 3,828 tests over the last 24 hours.

Some 54 cases of community spread were confirmed, with two in Vientiane Capital, one in Vientiane Province, 12 in Savannakhet, 14 in Champasack, 18 in Bokeo, four in Khammouane, and one each in Xayaboury, Luang Prabang, and Luang Namtha.

The two cases of community spread confirmed in Vientiane Capital today include a 36-year-old woman in Ang Yai Village, Sikhottabong District, and a 33-year-old woman in Phonsomboun Village, Sikhottabong District.

The latest village designated as a red zone in Vientiane Capital is Saphang Mor Village, in Saysettha District.

Meanwhile, there were 220 imported cases, with 167 in Savannakhet, one in Vientiane Province, 45 in Champasack, three in Salavanh, and four in Khammouane.

The country now has 5,418 active cases, and has confirmed 14 deaths as a result of Covid-19.