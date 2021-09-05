Laos Confirms 16th Death from Covid-19

A man in Savannakhet Province was confirmed as the country’s sixteenth death as a result of Covid-19 yesterday.

The 31-year-old from Nongdeun Village, Songkhonkhweng District, Savannakhet Province became infected on 12 August and was taken to hospital.

The man suffered only light symptoms in the beginning, complaining of a stomachache.

By 30 August his condition worsened, while by 31 August the man’s blood pressure increased, he began vomiting blood, and he became delirious, according to a report by the Covid Taskforce.

He passed away at 17:25 and was cremated at a Buddhist temple in Savannakhet in accordance with local traditions.