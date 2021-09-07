DiscoverLaos Fundraises to Support Solidarity Canteen and Lao Children Hospital 

Laos similar to many nations has been suffering due to the global pandemic. DiscoverLaos being headquartered in Luang Prabang has observed much devastation in our local community. Hence, we would like to reach out to those who have more and are willing to share to help others in need.

Solidarity Canteen is a private group ran by Bob Preston and other local volunteers providing one meal per day to the hungry in Luang Prabang. For the second year in a row, we are happy to announce our fundraising efforts of 53.000.000kip and continuing to support them in their mission to feed the poorest in our community.

Special thanks to Donors Below:

BanLao Holding: Lee Lam Lee, Patrick Tan, Anthony Tan

Friends of Laos from Singapore: Lau Kay Hoe, Tony Tan, Chu Tzen Nan, Alex Tan, Chu Said Thong, Tan Kah Gek, Chirstine Wang, Tina Kuang, Mr & Mrs Goh Kim Yong, Launa Gan, Chris Chia, Vincence Chan, Lim Hwee Tong, Goh Sin Toon, Tan Teng Hong & Family, Ignatius Liow, Tan Ban Kwee, Mr & Mrs Khojama, Mr & Mrs Beh Soo Hee, Catherine Ong, Patricia Go, Kevin Koh, Loh Fan Yip, Chiu Yuen Han, Sharon & Joe, Han Tzer Yuan, Ong Shaun Ray.

Please contact Bob Preston WhatsApp (+33673464672), if you wish to make an in-kind donation

Lao Friends Hospital for Children is the only provider of free, high-quality healthcare for the children of northern Laos in Luang Prabang Province. For the first time, we are happy to announce that DiscoverLaos is a bronze sponsor for the Luang Prabang Half Marathon 2021 of USD500.

We would sincerely like to invite you to support ‘Friends Without A Border’. Click on the button below and pledge your support for this worthy cause.

Donate now.