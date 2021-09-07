Laos Sees Over 300 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has today recorded over 300 new cases of Covid-19 with a new influx of imported cases in Savannakhet Province.

The country conducted 4,159 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 307 new cases of Covid-19, according to a report by the National Taskforce.

Some 86 community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with one in Vientiane Capital, 13 in Bokeo, one in Luang Prabang, two in Luang Namtha, 29 in Khammouane, four in Salavanh, 26 in Savannakhet, and 10 in Champasack.

The single case recorded in Vientiane Capital was a youth in Dondou Village, Hatsayfong District who became infected after close contact with family members, while the case in Luang Prabang was related to previous cases.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 221 imported cases of Covid-19, with 195 in Savannakhet, 14 in Champasack, 10 in Salavanh, and two in Khammouane Province.

Total cases in Laos have now reached 16,365, with 5,019 active cases and 16 deaths as a result of Covid-19.

During today’s report, Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh spoke of the Mu Covid-19 variant, saying it was a variant of concern that had been discovered in 42 countries around the world.

He said that Laos continues to monitor those entering the country and thus far the Mu variant has not been discovered among them.