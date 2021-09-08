BCEL Asks Customers to Provide Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL) has issued an internal notice stating that it will require customers to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 prior to using the bank’s services.

The notice was issued by the bank yesterday, drawing attention from social media users, some of whom have not yet been able to access a Covid-19 vaccine.

BCEL customers will be required to display not only their Covid-19 vaccination certificate but also proof of identity such as a passport, family registration book, or Lao identification card, which should match the name on the vaccination certificate.

Bank managers have been told to ensure that customers fully understand the risks associated with the spread of Covid-19, and are to have customers practice social distancing of at least one meter, check their temperatures, wear a facemask at all times, and routinely use hand gel.

Customers are to be encouraged to make use of digital services provided by the bank, such as the OnePay App, i-bank application, as well as withdrawing funds from ATMs and making deposits at cash deposit machines.